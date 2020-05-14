George "Frank" Caw, Sr., 78, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was born Aug. 2, 1941, in St. Joseph, to George and Bessie Caw.

Frank married Jeannetta Mae Parker Nov. 14, 1995; she survives of the home.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Moila, Masonic Lodge and Brotherhood Lodge.

Frank enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, George Franklin Caw, Jr. and his parents.

Additional survivors include: son, William Caw (Emma Kerns); step-children: Donald and Brian Hector, Clayton Burrow, Michelle Hector Alberto; step-grandson, James Cary Hector; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mary E. Caw; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.