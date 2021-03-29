OSBORN, Mo. - Carol Jean (Anderson) Caw, 81, Osborn, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born April 15, 1939, in St. Joseph,

Carol married Thomas Robert Caw on June 7, 1955. They were blessed with four children.

She worked at Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center (NMPRC) as a switchboard operator.

Since 1968, she was an avid Hot Wheels Collector. Carol enjoyed collecting many things, such as socks and Beanie Babies. She loved her dogs, hunting mushrooms and fishing.

Carol was preceded in death by: her parents, Margery (Peek) and Maxwell Farrow; husband; son, Mitch Caw; grandson, Ryley Dale Pearl; and brother-in-law, Pat Wolters.

Survivors include: her children: Teri Pearl (Roger), Steven Caw, Kelli Ingersoll (Tom); sister, Kari Wolters; brothers, David and Glen Farrow; grandchildren: Mitchele Caw, Brandi Ringer, Cortney Burns (Lloyd), Scott Caw (Aerielle), Dalton Ingersoll (Alexis) Cali Caw (Billy), Stephanie Caw, Kristen Caw (Eddie), Natasha Ingersoll (Travis); numerous great-grandchildren; best friends, Terry and Candy Kelley.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.