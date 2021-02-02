Billy L. Catron, 83, St. Joseph, returned to his heavenly home, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. He was born to Homer and Nancy (Rutan) Catron in Clarksdale, Missouri, on Sept. 12, 1937. They precede him in death. Billy was one of 11 children. Preceding him in death are brothers, Charles, James, John, Leroy and Lloyd; sisters, Shirley Brown, Bonnie Miller, and Doris Ann Kerns.

Surviving siblings are sister, Martha Marriott and brother, Roger Catron.

Billy graduated from Easton, Missouri, High School in 1956 where he excelled in basketball and football while participating in music and drama. He attended St. Joseph Junior College on a basketball scholarship. Later in life, he played semi-pro baseball and AAA Fastpitch softball.

Billy received Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was 12 years old. His relationship with God led every aspect of his life. He was a lifelong member of McCarthy Baptist Church where he held numerous leadership positions.

Billy married Barbara Ellen Hazzard on March 27, 1959. Our family and friends will miss the pride he had and absolute adoration of being her husband. She completed him. Following God's example, he was her protector, provider and was ever faithful. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before her death in 2015.

We will miss his example of God's unquestionable love and devotion to his family. He loved them so much. His children are, Laura (Glen) Brown, Deborah Catron-Flugrad, Pamela (Seth) Harnack, Connie Catron and Mark (Ethel) Catron. He was the best Pawpaw and Great Pawpaw to seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

We will miss his work ethic, another Godly trait. He was proud to be a Roadway truckdriver - "The Big R" as he called it and being a member of the Teamsters Union.

We will miss his love of music, especially barbershop and gospel. He sang in quartets throughout his life beginning in high school. He was a member of the Pony Expressmen Barbershop Chorus over 20 years. He and Barbara were chaperones of The New Generation Singers for over a decade,

We will miss his life-long interest in sports. He was an avid fan of football, baseball, and basketball, namely the KC Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, KC Chiefs, and the University of Missouri.

We will miss how much he enjoyed being with people, hearing and telling funny stories and just being silly.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Second Harvest or the American Diabetes Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.