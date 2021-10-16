William S. "Stan" Caton Jr., 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at this home surrounded by his loved ones.
Stan was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Marshall, Missouri, to William S. and Winnona L. (Aronson) Caton, Sr.
Stan married Kathy Moskau on Aug. 9, 1980, and spent 41 years with the love of his life.
He was a teacher, coach (football and basketball); avid Chiefs and Mizzou fan. Loved his family, yard work, gardening and going camping in the summer with his family at Lake Pomme de Terre. He was the Best Husband, Dad, Granddad and uno player there was.
He is survived by wife, Kathy, of the home; daughters, Erin (John) Anderson, Beth (Chris) Grider; three grandchildren, Gage Grider, Serena and Olivia Anderson; aunts, Bobbie French, Joyce Caton and Dee Dee Aronson; uncle, Chuck Aronson; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; nephew, Bryan Bahr; uncles, Loyd "Brownie" French, Bill Aronson, Arthur "Sadie" Hawkins and the Chiefs Defense.
The family ask all who attend the service to please wear Mizzou or Chiefs apparel.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 1 hour prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Inurnment: Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Huffman Memorial UMC, Zion Evangelical Church or Mosaic Hospice Care.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
