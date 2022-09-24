Ian Geoffrey Caton, 42, of St. Joseph, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in a St. Louis, Missouri, hospital. He was born on Aug. 9, 1980, the son of the late Jeffrey Caton and Candace (Blakley) Caton in St. Joseph.

Ian was an avid reader, enjoyed a wide variety of movies, had eclectic tastes in music, and thoroughly appreciated a delicious homemade meal with a special affinity for sweets. He had a very infectious laugh and an exceptional sense of humor. All that aside, his most important role in life was being a father to his sons, Keilan and Jase. Watching them grow up and being part of their lives gave meaning to his life and he was so very proud of them.

