Ian Geoffrey Caton, 42, of St. Joseph, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in a St. Louis, Missouri, hospital. He was born on Aug. 9, 1980, the son of the late Jeffrey Caton and Candace (Blakley) Caton in St. Joseph.
Ian was an avid reader, enjoyed a wide variety of movies, had eclectic tastes in music, and thoroughly appreciated a delicious homemade meal with a special affinity for sweets. He had a very infectious laugh and an exceptional sense of humor. All that aside, his most important role in life was being a father to his sons, Keilan and Jase. Watching them grow up and being part of their lives gave meaning to his life and he was so very proud of them.
Ian was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents Pat and Joann (Hollingsworth) Caton, maternal grandparents Clarence and Aretta (Church) Blakley, his brother Brandon Caton and uncles Jack Caton and Mike Blakley.
He is survived by his sons; Keilan Jeffery and Jase Patrick Caton; his mother, Candace Vetsch; his stepmother, Laura (Fuhrman) Caton; his siblings: Riley (Jen) and Zachary Caton, of St. Joseph; Lillian (Mike) Wilson, of Olathe, Kansas; Angela (Adam) Meurer of Little Rock, Arkansas; his aunts, Patti (Wayne) Halter of Kansas City, Missouri; Cheryl Anderson (Michel Guernsey) and Janie (Luis) Martinez, of St. Joseph; his best friend Patrick Crowley, great-uncle, Don Hollingsworth of Maryville, Missouri; great- aunt, Dorothy Caton, of St. Joseph; numerous cousins a nephew and nieces who were very special to him. Ian was an organ donor.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, with a memorial service and public livestream to follow at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment, Sparta Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ian Caton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.