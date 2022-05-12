Cathey, Deanna D. 1938-2022 Liberty, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. - Deanna Dee (Walters) Cathey, 84, Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 6, 2022.
Deanna was born March 14, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas, to Hazel Mary (Demmert) and Wallace Raymond Walters. She graduated from Wichita West High School, where she was the first head twirler at the school. On Sept. 6, 1957, she married Thomas Bruce Cathey in Wichita, she worked at Boeing while there. They moved to the Kansas City area in 1969.
Deanna enjoyed knitting, crocheting, entertaining her cat and playing piano. She and Tom moved to Lathrop in 1972 and Cameron in 1980, where they made their home for 39 years, they moved to Liberty in 2019.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara June Wells; brother, William Wallace Walters; son-in-law, Thomas Romey.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Cathey, of the home; son, Tim Cathey, Braymer, Missouri; daughter, Mary Jo Romey, Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren, Joshua (Jen) Cathey, Tyler Cathey, Christopher Romey, Tim Cathey (Mia), Deana Cathey, Tavian Romey and numerous great-grandchildren; family and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service 11 a.m. at the Cameron United Methodist Church, 201 N. Pine St, Cameron, Missouri. Burial in Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. Arrangements By: Reflections Memorial Services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Cathey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.