PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Lila Ramona Catherall-Kirby passed away Aug. 31, 2021, due to complications from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
Lila was born June 11, 1947, in Appleton City, Missouri. She loved fishing, horseback riding, sewing, reading, and dreamed of being a writer. She was given the nickname "Dolly" because of her small and lean stature that resembled a child's doll.
Lila married Billy Joe Doran and welcomed her first child, daughter Darla, in 1964. Lila went on to marry Bernard Catherall in 1968 and together they raised Darla and three additional children, David, Liam and Theresa in St. Joseph. In 2003, Lila would marry Willis "Roger" Kirby and welcome Roger's daughter, Samantha, into the family.
Lila devoted much of her life to raising and caring for her beloved children. She was tough and resilient, but equally sweet and compassionate willing to sacrifice and defend loved ones at all costs. She will be sincerely missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Lila was preceded in death by her mother, R. Kathleen (Joseph) McDonald; husband, Willis "Roger" Kirby; sister, Joe Ann Bray; daughter, Theresa Taylor; son-in-law, George "Jeff" Kincaid.
Survivors include brother, Lane McDonald; daughter, Darla Kincaid; son, David (Jodi) Catherall; son, William "Liam" (Brandi) Catherall; stepdaughters, Samantha Kirby and Linda Catherall; son-in-law, Reggie Taylor; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
Lila has been laid to rest near her sister in the Iconium Cemetery in Iconium, Missouri. Friends of Lila and the family will be welcomed from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, at the F.O.P. Hall, 621 S. 36th St., St. Joseph, MO 64507.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead make a donation to your favorite charity in Lila's honor.
Extended obituary, donations and condolences can be found at https:// everloved.com/life-of/lila-catherall-kirby/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.