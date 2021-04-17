Richard E. Cates, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 25, 1949, in East St. Louis, Illinois, son of Mary and Jesse "Ferrell" Cates. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1967 and Missouri Western State College with a B.S. of Business. He married Cynthia Morris on May 14, 1976, in St. Joseph.

Richard was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at American Family Insurance as an Underwriter, retiring after 35 years. Richard was an avid sports fan, he loved his dogs and taking care of his yard. His greatest joy was his family and his daily rides with his son Michael. He was a member of King Hill Christian Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Eric Christopher Cates.

Survivors include, wife, Cynthia Cates of the home; daughter, Jennifer (Frankie) Helm of Brooklyn, New York; and son, Michael Cates of the home; brothers, John (Carol) Cates and Patrick (Janette) Cates of St. Joseph; sisters, Michelle Cates of Columbia, Missouri and Nancy (Stu) Walker of El Dorado Springs, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cates has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, there are no services scheduled.

Memorials are requested to the United Cerebral Palsy of NW Missouri.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.