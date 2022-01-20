Melissa A. (Milbourn) Castro, 39, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
She was born July 29, 1982, in St. Joseph, to Steven Milbourn and Deborah LaFave.
She worked at Nestle Purina Pet Care for many years.
Melissa enjoyed fishing, swimming, mushroom hunting, Junior Mints for movie nights, she especially enjoyed all things The Wizard of Oz and time with her daughters, friends, and family.
Survivors include her father, Steven (Linda Merritt); mother and stepfather, Debbie and Russ LaFave; daughters, Reayez Castro and Paisley Hamm; brother, Damon Milbourn (Shena); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services 3 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, the family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
