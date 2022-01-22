Castle, Mary Ann 1918-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Ann (Taylor) Castle, 103, passed away Dec. 15, 2021. She was born Jan. 25, 1918, in Commerce, Georgia, to Edwin H. and Meda Appleby Taylor.
The family of Mary Ann Castle will be having a Celebration of Life gathering to commemorate her on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art. Light refreshments and lots of memories. Masks please. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
