Castle, Donald O. Jr. 1949-2021 St.Joseph, Mo.

Donald O. Castle, Jr. was born March 8, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio to Donald O. Castle Sr. and Mary Ann Taylor Castle.
As a member of a US Air Force family, he lived in Ankara, Turkey, Washington D.C. and Oslo Norway, where he attended the Boy Scout World Jamboree, before moving back to St. Joseph in 1963, and continuing with Boy Scouts.
Don graduated from Central High School in 1967, where he was a member of the ROTC.
He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1967, and served for five years, in Cam Ranh Bay Vietnam and Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany.
After working for Cable TV in Kansas City, he returned to St. Joseph, attending Missouri Western for two years.
Don worked for Walnut Woods in St. Joseph for many years and traveled with their softball team in country wide tournaments. When Walnut Woods closed, he worked for St Joe Surgical Supply.
As a Vietnam vet, Don was a proud member of VFW post 1668 and served as Post Commander assisting veterans seeking benefits, representing his post at district meetings and participating in Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies.
Don was an avid crossword puzzle solver.
Survived by: mother, Mary Ann Castle of St. Joseph; sister, Susan Castle Kimberlin Wilton Manors, Florida; brother, Doug (Donna) Castle, Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Candace Castle, St. Joseph; niece, Becky Castle Miller, at Northern Seminary Wheaton, Illinois; nephew Zach Castle, on assignment at the US embassy in the country of Georgia; and nephew Daniel Castle, instructor at the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs.
He is inurned at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
