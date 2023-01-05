Patrick Stephen Cassity, 78, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 1, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 6, 1944, in St. Joseph, to the late Jewell and Nina (Linville) Cassity. He was a proud member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1962. He also attended Kirksville State University. He was known for his athletic ability in football and basketball throughout high school and college.
Pat retired from Sara Lee, after a long, successful career in the meat processing industry. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with his son, nephew, and good friends.
Proceeded in death by his parents; and brother, Lonnie (Fayetta) Cassity; and daughter, Cara Cassity-Peterson.
Survivors include: his wife of 38 years, Susan (Quinlan) Cassity; son, Steve (Yolanda) Cassity; stepdaughter, Nicole Vidal; son-in-law, Leif Peterson; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Paul) Duch, Lucy (Sam) Koutsavlis; brother-in-law, Ed (Jamie) Quinlan; cousin, Shirley Boyle; nephew and nieces, Mike, Melody and Kelley; and grandchildren, Erica, Zoe, and Aidan. Pat was a man of faith who loved God and his family.
Celebration of Life will be held at Ashland United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Public Livestream will be available at aumcfamily.org/ livestream. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mosaic Life Care Oncology Center or Ashland United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express special thanks to doctors and staff at Mosaic Hospital and Mosaic Cancer Care Clinic, as well as Freudenthal Hospice Group, Ashland Discovery Sunday School Class, and the many friends and caregivers who have provided support over the last several months.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
