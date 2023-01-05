Patrick Stephen Cassity, 78, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 1, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 6, 1944, in St. Joseph, to the late Jewell and Nina (Linville) Cassity. He was a proud member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1962. He also attended Kirksville State University. He was known for his athletic ability in football and basketball throughout high school and college.

Pat retired from Sara Lee, after a long, successful career in the meat processing industry. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with his son, nephew, and good friends.

