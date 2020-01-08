Fayetta (Mizell) Cassity, 78, passed away Jan. 4, 2020.

Fayetta was born Jan. 9, 1941, to Charles Fay and Ella Amanda (Vincent) Mizell.

She graduated from Faucett High School in 1959, where she was a cheerleader and played basketball.

After graduation, she enrolled in Caster's Beauty Academy and maintained a 50 year career as a hair stylist.

In 1964, she married Lonnie J. Cassity.

Her one daughter, Kelley Ann Steele, gave her the joy of her life, grandson, Sawyer Dale Marlay.

Kelley made her very proud by not only becoming a registered nurse, but also becoming a nurse practitioner.

She loved camping at Table Rock Lake, waterskiing, boating, and was a member of the St. Joseph Boat & Yacht Club.

Fayetta loved to socialize by working out with girlfriends and going to the casino. She was fun-loving, and a joy to be around and loved by all.

Survivors: daughter, Kelley, of St. Joseph; and grandson, Sawyer, of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Delorise (John) Sights; brother, Vincent (Gail) Mizell; brother-in-law, Pat (Susan) Cassity; nieces, Dana Collins and Dawn Laderoute; nephews: Gary Sights, Alan Mizell and Nathan Mizell; greats: Rylie Collins, Alex Laderoute, Dawsen Mizell and Emma Mizell.

Fayetta was a member of the Faucett Christian Church.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.

Remembrances: American Cancer Society or the church.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.