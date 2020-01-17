Vesta L. Cassada
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Vesta Lee Cassada, 85, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Don Cassada; sons, Gary Cassada (Suzie), of Lewisville, Texas, and David Cassada (Carol), of Lincoln, Nebraska; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Burial: Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.