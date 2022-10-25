Cass, William O. 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Otis Cass, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2022.He was born July 19, 1936, to Cecil and Mabel Cass, in Shenandoah, Iowa.Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Debbie, Judy, Chris, Kelly, Carrie, Karen, Valerie; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.The family will hold a private gathering.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of William Cass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert William Otis Cass Christianity Connie Carrie Judy Debbie Grandchild × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 25, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies after Friday afternoon crashSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderLocal pizzeria expands across the regionMissouri fire departments respond to several fires'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesSavannah football captures first share of MEC title since 2011 with a win over St. Pius XNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionForeign farm ownership: A complex legacyNew recovery group a weapon in fight against addictions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.