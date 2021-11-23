Cashatt, Clayton W. Gower, Mo.

Clayton W. Cashatt
GOWER, Mo. - Clayton Wayne Cashatt, 63, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2021.
Survived by wife, Linda Cashatt; children, Clifton (Faith) Cashatt, Colton (Tarin) Cashatt, Clinton (Stephanie) Cashatt and Kylie (Scott) Anderson; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Cassie, Ashton, Elaina, Caysen, Caylee, Dani, Stephen, Catalina, Cutter, Cambria, Ryatt, Kylan, and Stella; brothers, David (Mary Beth) Hageman, Joseph Riddle, Randy (Darcy) Cashatt, and Louie Cashatt; sisters, Connie (Billy) Harris and Marilyn (Kevin) Zwygart.
Visitation: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Frazier Baptist Church, Agency, Missouri. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Monday Nov. 29, at Frazier Baptist Church, Agency. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri.
Donations: Frazier Baptist Church.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
