Patricia C. Cash, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

She was born Sept. 12, 1930, to William and Irma (Kusch) Keena in Chicago, Illinois.

Patricia married Dexter Cash. He preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Patricia collected all types of dolls and angels as a hobby. She was a loving mother who never met a stranger and was very generous.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dexter; and eight siblings.

Survivors include six children, Thomas, Eric, Michael, John and Roger Cash, all of Chicago, and Pamela (Charles) Fleming, St. Joseph; numerous friends and extended family members.

Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, Horigan Chapel. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish rosary 11 a.m. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

