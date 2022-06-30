Casey, Doris F. 1933-2022 Moberly, Mo.

MOBERLY, Mo. - Our mother, Doris Faye Casey, age 89, of Moberly, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by family.
Doris was born April 15, 1933, in Grinnell, Iowa, the daughter of the late Walter Puls and Ruth Puls.
Doris graduated from Grinnell High School in 1950. After high school, Doris stayed at home on the farm until March 15, 1953, when she married Darrell Withrow Casey at the Trinity Lutheran Church near Malcom, Iowa. They began their life together, living in Iowa, before moving to St. Joseph in 1967. That same year, Doris began working in administration at Quaker Oats and continued working there for 25 years, at which time she retired to spend more time with her family.
Throughout her life, Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother. She treasured them all. She especially loved her role as "Granny" and "Nene". Having raised seven children, she was our family's calm to every storm with her beautiful smile, grace and forgiving nature. Doris loved to cook, bake and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen with her children, preparing meals for family gatherings. She also loved canning and freezing fruits and vegetables from the garden. Through the years, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and loved to read. She was an avid sports fan and spent many years at the ballpark, football field or in the basketball gym, watching her children in their early years. She also loved her Missouri Tigers and her Kansas City Chiefs, especially #87.
In the beginning of her retirement years, Doris and Darrell lived between the Lake of the Ozarks and Davenport, Florida. Doris loved living at the lake and having family and friends visit them. When they were not at the lake, they were spending time in Florida, visiting Disney, or traveling in their RV, visiting family and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Ed and Henry Puls; her husband of 56 years, Darrell W. Casey, preceded her in death in 2009.
She leaves behind: seven children; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Those survivors include: her daughter, Deborah (Dr. John) Sanfelippo; their children, Cristin (Ryan) Hovee; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Harper; Kathleen (Justin) Weckenborg, great- grandchildren: Flynn and Lou Rose and Stefan Sanfelippo; son, David (Linda) Casey, their children: Brandon Casey, Austin Casey with Aja Clark; great-grandchildren Aiden and Aeleigh; daughter, Dianne (John) Johnson; their children, Bryan Johnson and Andrew Johnson; daughter, Doreen (Stanley) Hulett; their children, Lauren (Peter) Reisenauer; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christian and Nolan and Logan Hulett; son, Duane (Kelly) Casey; son Dennis (Teresa) Casey, their children, Joshua (Klairice) Casey, Jonathan (Chelsey) Casey; great- granddaughter, Josie and Benjamin Casey; daughter Dana Casey; her children Larry Ewing with Eniale Brant; great-grandchildren: A'merianna and Creed and Jaron Saunders; One brother, Larry (Judy) Puls.
It goes without saying she was loved by her family and all those whose lives she touched. She will be missed terribly, and her love, compassion, kindness and sense of humor will be carried on in all of us.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Moberly, Missouri with Pastor Kim Hoover officiating.
Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cater Funeral Home in Moberly.
May we suggest, in lieu of flowers, your expressions of sympathy be made to ICAN Missouri Foundation, 105 North Ave., Moberly, MO 65270, or through Cater Funeral Home. Thank you and God Bless You! As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
