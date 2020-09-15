Ella Mae Casebolt, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born June 25, 1933, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Georgia and Clarence Casebolt.

She worked at various restaurants in the area as a Waitress. She enjoyed going to Hideaway lake with her sister, Fern, garage sales, and bingo. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple.

Ella was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Henry and Jimmie Lee Casebolt; sisters, Rosie Denbow, Beverly Livick, Nancy Irene Casebolt, and Georgia Thomas.

Survivors include: sisters, Fern Hill, St. Joseph, and Clara Donaldson, Gladstone, Missouri; brothers, Robert Casebolt, St. Joseph, and Clarence (Peggy) Casebolt, Ardmore, Tennessee; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.