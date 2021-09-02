Nancy (Leaverton) Case, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at home, surrounded by family and one of her life-long friends, Laveta "Kay" Condon.
She was born Sunday, March 7, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Edward and Lucille (Yager) Leaverton.
She graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1966.
She worked at Quaker Oats until they closed, then retired from Affiliated Foods.
Nancy loved Sunday dinners, holidays, playing cards, garage sales, the casino, Diet Coke and lottery tickets.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Edward Leaverton; mother, Lucille Leaverton; two brothers, Jack and Gary Leaverton; and one sister, Katherine Harper.
Survivors include: three sons: Winslow Peek, Jr. (Diana), Rodney Peek (Rachel), Jeffery Peek (Jennifer); daughter, Shena Milbourn (Damon); grandchildren: Hollie, Cassandra, Matthew, Travis, Riley, Jazmyn, Casey, Abbey, Joshua, Jase, Havah, Eli and Ember; one brother, Edward Leaverton (Donna); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
