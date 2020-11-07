MOUND CITY, Mo. - Leland Case, 83, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born July 19, 1937, to Ralph and Opal (Miller) Case.

Leland was a hardworking man, spending much of his life operating heavy machinery and working in the trucking business. He enjoyed riding his horses over the years, especially Leo. Leland loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his fun-loving sister, Darlene Teare.

Survivors include his soulmate, Jo Beth Schaeffer, of the home; his son, Brett Case, and his wife, Julie, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Jordin Buchman, St. Joseph, and Morgan Case, Columbia, Missouri; great-grandson, Sully; and his trusty sidekick, Punk.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to MO River Bluff Run supporting children with cancer. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.