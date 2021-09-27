Maria "Jody" Cary, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, after a brief illness with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.
On Sept. 6, 1973, she was born in St. Joseph, to George and Betty (Kersey) Cary.
Maria was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1991.
]She attended Ashland United Methodist and Caring First churches. She was a volunteer counselor at Camp Galilee.
Maria worked for many years at KQ2 and more recently, she was a Paparazzi Jewelry Consultant.
She will be remembered by many as a very caring, accepting person with a huge heart and a smile for everyone she met. Friends recall how she was available to so many in their time of need, as a supportive listener. Maria could light up a room and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her sisters: Betty Ann Fisher (Greg) of St. Joseph, Kathy Meyer (Kelly) of Oregon, Missouri, Debi Ford (Terry) of Summerville, South Carolina; cousin, Annette Salsbury of Guilford, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Tinker.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests contributions to Maria's Funeral Fund.
To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Maria's Tribute Page and www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.