Carver, David T. St. Joseph, Mo.

David T. Carver
David Theodore Carver, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph, after a long illness. He was the widower of Diana K. Carver. They shared 54 years of marriage together.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the son of Ted and Ruth Carver, and the oldest of 10 children. He and his siblings attended Holy Trinity and Northwest High School in Kansas City. David worked at Prier Brass and played in a rock band called 'The Crew' prior to attending MU in Columbia, Missouri, and UMKC. He received his BS in Chemistry from UMKC in 1969. Following college, he worked at Jen-Sal as a research chemist for five years, four years in Quality Control at B.F. Asher and then 18 years in Regulatory Compliance at Marion Labs. He then worked at Bayer Animal Health in Shawnee, Kansas, from 1997 to 2007 when he retired.
He loved sci-fi, his motorcycle trips with his brothers, building and fixing things, and music. He was the life of every party, leading the party with his singing and guitar playing. Throughout his life, he was always very dedicated to his family and friends.
David is survived by his brother, Dennis "Dutch" Carver; and his sisters, Alice, Rita, Marie, and Kathy; his children, Rusty (Vera) Lande, Kirsten Carver, and Jolie (Jason) Riley; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) and Jerad (Lisa) Hundtoft, Derrick Lande, Steven (Ashley) Lande, Matthew (Hailey) Lande, Georgia and Benjamin Riley; as well as many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike and Patrick "Shorty"; sisters, Janis and Rosie; and daughter, Leslie "Mikie" Hundtoft.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.act.alz.org/donate. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
