Cartwright, Daisy H. 1927-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Daisy Helen Cartwright, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Hutton Valley, Missouri, to Charles Andrew and Lillie Adele (Daniels) Fowler. Daisy married Adam Cartwright Jr. on the 10th day of August 1946 in Willow Springs, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 1988.
Also preceding her in death were three sons, Gregory Cartwright, Roger Cartwright, and Stanley Cartwright; three sisters, Jomanda Baker, Geneva Ruth Reed, and Juanita Darrah; five brothers, Bennie Pierce Jr., Ralph Fowler, Lawrence Fowler, Charles Fowler, and Bill Pierce Jr.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Cartwright (Kathy) of St. Joseph; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Daisy has been laid to rest alongside her late husband at Mount Auburn Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
