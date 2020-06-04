DERBY, Kan. - Vernon J. Carter, 91, of Derby, Kansas, formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at home with his daughter at his side.

Mr. Carter was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Dodge City, Kansas to Mary(White) and F.F. Carter.

He lived in Colorado for many years and came to Troy in 1942, where he graduated from Troy High School in 1946.

Immediately following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces. While in the USAAF he was stationed in Texas, Guam and the Philippines where he was on the Base's track team.

He ran in the Service competitions in Tokyo, Japan and other locations winning several placement trophies. His daily work was to assist in publishing the Base newspaper. He reached the Rank of Sergeant while in the Service. When he returned from the Service he went to work for Armour & Company where he worked for over 32 years until they closed. He then went to work for Peachtree Doors and Windows until the operation returned to Georgia. He then worked for Ag. Processing until he retired. After returning from the Service, he married his high school sweetheart Kathryn A. Cummings at the Community of Christ (Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) on Feb. 3, 1950.

He was a devoted father who worked hard to meet the needs of his family. They enjoyed 69 years and seven months together.

Good with his hands he could fix anything from clocks to tube TV's and anything around the house. He studied the Bible extensively especially the Old Testament and at Church taught an Old Testament class. Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn.

His survivors include: daughter, Mary, Kathryn (Michael) Clarady, all of Derby; his brother-in-law, Lyle Cummings; niece, Marla Kay Cummings, and nephew Robert (Bob) Cummings all of Troy, Kansas; great-nephews, Shane (Heather) Peden, of Wichita, Kansas, Clint Peden of Troy, Kansas, and Brady (Mikalla) Cummings, of Los Angeles, California; great-niece, Blair (Brandon) Geiger of Highland, Kansas; great-great nieces and nephew Taylor, Bennett and Brittie. Vernon's family friends Christine (Wayne) Determann; John (Sarah) Clarady (Lucas, Aaron, Wyatt); Daniel (Kim) Clarady (Lily).

A celebration of Vernon's life will be held at 9 a.m. and services following at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, with visitation at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Burial will follow at Mt Olive Cemetery in Troy. Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund.

