Carter, Mary 1942-2021 Pattonsburg, Mo.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Mary Hedrick Carter, 79, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away at her home on Oct. 13, 2021, due to complications with cancer.
Mary was born on May 21, 1942, in Topeka, Kansas, to John and Electa Krentz and spent her early life in Topeka. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1960. She married Glenn Eugene (Gene) Hedrick Jr. on May 20, 1961, and raised their four children, Kathy, Terri, Lori and Doug, in Topeka. After the passing of Gene, she married Larry Carter on May 24, 1997. They later settled in Pattonsburg, Missouri, until her passing.
Mary was a very kind individual who loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve others and was a gifted teacher.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Carter; children, Kathy Padilla (Steve), Terri Christiansen (Doug), Lori Hendricks (Scott), Doug Hedrick (Deena); stepchildren, Matthew Carter, Polly Yeates (Dustin); 26 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Rowland (Debbie); and sister, Judy Roettgen.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 211 Ash St., Gallatin, Missouri 64640, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas, on Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. The Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
