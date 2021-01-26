Mark E. Carter 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in a North Kansas City hospital. He was born June 7, 1958, in St. Joseph, son of the late Wilma and Loris Carter. He attended Savannah high school and worked at A&M Heating and Cooling as an Installer. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, horshoes, and working.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lora Wright; and brother, Mike Carter.

Survivors include; wife, Mona Carter of St. Joseph; daughters, Connie Carter, and Kristy Carter (Doug Sweitzer); son, Mark (Kristie ) Carter Jr. all of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale (Tammy) Carter Jr.

Mr. Carter will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

