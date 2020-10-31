Carter, Lonnie R. 1941-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Lonnie Rex Carter passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 28, 2020, after losing his battle with COPD and other complications at the age of 78.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Gallus), Cynthia "Cindy" (Jones), Jennifer Carter; sons, Christopher, Frank Kearney, Michael Kearney, James, Clinton, Butch Mitchell; 19 grandchildren; sister, Juanita Wilcox, Tennessee; brothers, Earl (Jo Ann), McFall, Larry (Mary), Pattonsburg, and Sam (Janet), Stewartsville, and many nieces and nephews who all loved him.

Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gallatin, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Masks will be required in the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

