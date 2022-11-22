Kenneth M. Carter, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 22, 1948, in the old Memorial Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Joseph Lee and Thelma (Moore) Carter.
He grew up in the High Prairie Community, attending a one-room school for the first two years. He developed his love of walking during this time. His third grade started at King City, Missouri. He graduated from high school in 1966.
He worked briefly at the Stanberry, Missouri, cap factory until he got 1A draft classification from Andrew County in 1966. At that time he volunteered for Naval sea duty. He was on the USS Hopewell-DD-681. He retired in October 2004 as a BMI after 20 years of as a reservist in the Mobile Inshore Undersea Warfare Unit 114.
He was groundskeeper at the St. Joseph Country Club for over 35 years and served as custodian for DeKalb, Missouri, School from 2005 until retirement on Sept. 1, 2014.
He married Vada R. Lollar on June 18, 1972, at the Gallatin Christian Church. They started a maintenance and lawn care business.
He was a member of Word of Life Church and took an active role in Celebrate Recovery. He was also a lifetime member of F.R.A. Branch 161 in Kansas City, Missouri, and VFW Post 6760 in St. Joseph.
He is survived by his wife, Vada; sister, Della (Harold) Trubey, of Kansas City.; and nephew, Robert Joe Trubey.
Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Word of Life Church, after which the family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Word of Life Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
