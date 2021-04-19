Joseph Kenny Carter was born in St. Joseph on April 19, 1950, to Joe and Elizabeth (Betty) Carter of Osborn, Missouri.

Kenny passed away April 12, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida, of an apparent heart attack.

He graduated from Osborn High School in Osborn in 1967m and received his Bachelors from Missouri Western State, where he was a charter member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Kenny managed many restaurants in the St. Joseph, area including the Snow White Restaurant and Ferris Truck Stop, for many years. Along with his wife Debbie, he also owned and managed the Old Town Smokehouse and Pub in one of the historic buildings in St. Joe. When he moved to the Tampa, Florida area, he managed several restaurants there, until a serious stroke ended his work life in 2015.

He was preceded in death by: his mother; father; aunts; uncles; and one cousin.

He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Land of Brooksville; daughter, Corinne Wolff (Thomas), Kansas City, Missouri; four granddaughters: Claire, Violet, Paige and Sadie Wolff; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Hal Funk, Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Robert Land of Tampa; and many special cousins and friends, in Northwest Missouri and the Tampa area.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 19, 2021, at the Brewer and Sons Funeral Home in Brooksville on live-streamed on Zoom. Link can be found at Brewerfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.