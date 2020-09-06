Jimmie Dean Carter, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 23, 1942, to Al and Ruby Carter in Waukomis, Oklahoma.

Jimmie married Sue Joyce Jan. 31, 1963. They shared 57 wonderful, loving years of marriage.

He was in the Naval Reserve from 1958 to 1960; from 1960 to 1962 he served on the USS Shelton based out of Long Beach, California.

Thereafter, he built, owned and operated Taco Bell franchises in St. Joseph and Platte City, Missouri; Lawrence and Emporia, Kansas; Spokane, Washington.

Jimmie enjoyed relaxing while mowing. He was the ultimate practical joker.

When he retired, he enjoyed spending time searching for the winning slot machines on the boats.

He always thought of his family first and assured that they were all well taken care of. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He worshipped the ground his wife walked on. For him, it was love at first sight. He was always there to give a hand up to anyone he could help.

Jimmie was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Betty Bagshaw (Lowell) and Barb Baker; brother, Dick Carter.

Survivors include: wife, Sue Carter, of the home; daughters: Laura Rogers, Cammie Hajek and Molly Ann Powers (William Richard Powers III); grandchildren: Chelsea Bolek (David), Brandea Rogers, Gage Herrington (Samantha), Madison Herrington, Cooper Herrington, Elijah Carter, Holden Powers, Gabriella Herrington; great-grandchildren: Petra, Ben, Sylvia, Ellie Bolek and Parker Herrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Private gathering will be held, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the YWCA Women's Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.