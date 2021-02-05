SKIDMORE, Mo. - Evelyn C. Carter 94, Skidmore, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Living Community of St. Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Carter, Jr.

Evelyn was preceded in death by sisters, Lucile Thompson, Etta Cooper, Hermie Schmidt, Frieda Clemens, and Rena Schmidt.

Surviving are son, Michael Carter, Skidmore; daughter, Kathy (Claude) Blanton, St. Joseph; brother, Harry Lee (Uldeen) Cooper, Rock Port, Missouri; sisters, Betty Jane Johnson, Fairfax, Missouri, Mary Ann Kerns, Stewartsville, Missouri, Emma Jean Taylor, Kansas City, Missouri; grandsons, Steven and Jason Blanton, St. Joseph.

Visitation Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, at Price Funeral Home from noon to 5 p.m.

Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials can be made to the Skidmore United Methodist Church and Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Skidmore.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.