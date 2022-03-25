Beth Ellen Carter, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1962, in St. Joseph, to Carol (Jones) and Roger Marriott.
Beth was born and raised in St. Joseph. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1981. She went on to Missouri Western State College and graduated with a degree in Education.
Beth worked for Shelter Insurance as an agent for the majority of her career. Beth never met a Dachshund she didn't like. She loved traveling the world with her husband and children. She loved orchids, a good frozen margarita, and spending as much time as possible with her grandson, Miles.
Beth is survived by: her loving husband, Jerry E. Carter; parents, Carol and Roger Marriott; her two brothers, Scott and his wife, Dawn, and Chris and his wife, Brenda; her two children, Lauren (Grable) Manning and Nick Grable; her three nieces: Lexie Marriott, Brea Marriott and Emily Marriott; and grandson, Miles Manning. She is also survived by: Sheri (Carter) and John Roster; Melanie (Carter) and Mike Nigh; and grandchildren, Gannon Roster, Greysen (Roster) Dudley and her husband, Cory, Griffin Roster, Sienna Krull, Sophie Krull and Sayler Nigh.
Beth is preceded in death by: her grandparents, Ellen (Brady) and Harry Jones, Virginia (Willis) and Leslie Marriott; and grandson, Bradon Krull.
A visitation service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Both services will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden, 3609 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph. Following the funeral service, the family invites you to join them at 1 p.m. for a reception at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Mo. at 701 Lower Lake Road, St. Joseph, MO 64504. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.