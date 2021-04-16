Allan Blaine Carter, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in a St. Joseph health care center.

He was born April 25, 1951, in Russell, Kansas, son of Irene (Kittel) and Arthur Lloyd Carter.

He graduated from Otis High School and Kansas State University, B.S. Business and Accounting, and was a Certified Public Accountant.

On Aug. 12, 1972, he married Janice Starosta in Manhattan, Kansas. Upon graduation, he began his career at the Lester Witte and Company accounting firm in Kansas City and then relocated to St. Joseph in 1977, to work for Gasper and Company. In 1984, he was a founding partner of the Sumner, Carter, Hardy & Schwichtenberg PC. While at K-State, he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.

He was an active member and treasurer of the East Side Lions Club, and served as treasurer of the Lions Missouri Multiple District 26M4. He served on the St. Joseph Museum Board. He was also a member of the Northwest Missouri chapter and the Missouri chapter of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Allan enjoyed bowling and participated in several area bowling leagues. In 1986, his team won the City Bowling Championship, and placed 3rd at the Missouri State Championship. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, puzzles, collecting antiques and was an avid coin collector.

Allan was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Susan Gilbert; father and mother-in-law, Rollin and Maxine (Barrett) Starosta; brother-in-law, Jim Lacey.

Survivors include: wife, Janice; three sons: Chris (Christy) Carter of Topeka, Kansas, Jon (Allison) Carter of Kingwood, Texas and Jeff (Becky) Carter of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Autumn, Tori, Brett, Lilly, Marshall and Carol; sister-in-law, Joyce Lacey; brother-in-law, Terry Gilbert.

Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating.

Family requests guests wear Chiefs or Royals attire.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the East Side Lions Club.

Online live stream, condolence, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.