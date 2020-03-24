Robert L Carson
OLATHE, Kan. - Robert L Carson, age 84, passed away March 15, 2020.
Bob was born to Abbie and Jacob Carson, outside Savannah, Missouri.
He spent 35 years in education as a coach, teacher and administrator.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; stepdad; two sisters; and his wife, Pat, of 57 years.
He is survived by: two sons, Scott (Vicki) and Jeff (Helen); daughter, Christie Goebel (Greg); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons
Bob's family held a private funeral service March 20, 2020, at Johnson County Memorial Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.