Robert L Carson

OLATHE, Kan. - Robert L Carson, age 84, passed away March 15, 2020.

Bob was born to Abbie and Jacob Carson, outside Savannah, Missouri.

He spent 35 years in education as a coach, teacher and administrator.

Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; stepdad; two sisters; and his wife, Pat, of 57 years.

He is survived by: two sons, Scott (Vicki) and Jeff (Helen); daughter, Christie Goebel (Greg); eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons

Bob's family held a private funeral service March 20, 2020, at Johnson County Memorial Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.