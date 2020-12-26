Brian A. Carson, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday Dec. 21, 2020.

Brian was born on June 7, 1964, in St. Joseph.

He graduated Central High School in 1982.

After that, he graduated from MWSC with a Bachelor's in Finance. Brian enjoyed a lifelong career in banking, beginning in the 1980's at American National Bank (now known as U.S. Bank). Brian loved working with customers, and helping people achieve their financial dreams and goals.

Proceeded in death by: his father: Calvin "Kit" Carson, originally of Calhoun County, South Carolina and later of St. Joseph and his favorite nephew, Kelly Embrey of St. Joseph.

He is survived by his loving mother, Shelda Carson, originally of Owensboro, Kentucky and presently of St. Joseph.

He married his best, most beautiful friend, Jill Elizabeth Gregory-Miller on Dec. 12, 2012, on the Isle of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: His remarkably sweet sisters, Debra Embrey (Steve) of St. Joseph, MO and Lita Wethington of Albany, Missouri; his trusted stepson, James Miller of Kansas City, Missouri; and his fashionable trio of rescue dogs: Ralph Lauren, Coco Chanel and Oscar de la Renta.

Brian was a great curator of music. He loved jazz, blues, rock-n-roll, metal and alternative. He preferred to see his favorite music live in the intimate environs of small, club-like venues.

Occasionally, and very selectively, Brian would attend a large concert venue, depending on the tour. His personal music collection was so diverse and extensive, it could rival Spotify.

Brian was officially (and unofficially) the most well versed, encyclopedic fan of The Rolling Stones. If the U.S. Library of Congress ever had questions about the music catalog or the history of the greatest rock-n-roll band, they had only one phone call to make, area code 816.

Brian loved fine dining, cooking and entertaining: a passion inspired by his weekly dinners with his favorite cook, his mom. Brian enjoyed specialty dishes from all around the world, but Indian-inspired cuisine was his favorite.

If you've ever stayed up late to watch Anthony Bourdain, you'd do a double take if you happened to bump into Brian Carson on your lunch break the next day.

His nephew, Jackson Gregory, perhaps put it best when he said: "Brian made the best guacamole, and I've been to Mexico".

Creative to the core, Brian lived in the world as a visual connoisseur. He loved art, artifacts, antiques, and architecture. He had a gift for creating ambiance. Shakespeare said: "all the world is a stage", and if that were true, Brian Carson knew how to set the stage to capture the moment. His historic home impressed many of his guests, all of whom were in awe of his ability to modernize a Middle Eastern decorative aesthetic in the middle of America.

Brian achieved great success in life, and attributed it to his belief in and allegiance to the power of manners and courtesy.

If you were among the lucky to meet him, you were always properly introduced. If you were among those who knew him, you may have been left wondering why you deserved such kind regard. If you were among those who were close to him, he will be forever in your company.

Aside from his show-stopping manners and genuine kindness, Brian was a patron of the community, an admirer of local arts and a supporter of local causes. He served as a past President, and the current Treasurer, of the Host Lions Club; an honor that made him feel akin to Simba himself, as Brian often wondered how he could succeed the good works of his father. He looked no further than the den of the great gentlemen and gentlewomen of our local Lions Club membership, where he found a home volunteering among kindred spirits.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to: St. Joseph Host Lions Club or the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.