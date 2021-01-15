Carron, Ronald E. 1942-2021

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Ronald Eugene Carron was born April 21, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Lila Gaston Carron and Erman Carron and grew up in White Cloud, Kansas. He passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. He was 78.

Ron graduated with the class of 1960 in Highland. He decided to make the military his career and joined the US Navy. Ron served for 25 years which included the time period of the Vietnam War. During his career, he was stationed in Japan, Hawaii, and Adak, Alaska, before he retired Jan. 1, 1990, as a radioman first class USN.

Ronald had a strong love for the Lord and studied Bible/Ministry at Manhattan Christian College. He never stopped studying and completed many on-line courses with Billy Graham Ministries.

Ron's other interests included various musical instruments, cooking and spoiling the neighborhood pets.

He married Jewel Ruth Baskins, Jan. 1, 1982, at Sparks Baptist Church. They moved to Hiawatha after he retired. She died Oct. 8, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a son, Troy Carron; Jewel's daughters, Pamela Miller, Dianna Brasington; sister, Betty Moutray; brother, David Fillmore; dear friend, Lois Elrod; and three legged buddy, CJ, from next door.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas, after 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The family will meet with friends from 5 until 7 p.m. that evening.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Iola Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

Please remember families during this critical time by sending a card or note of sympathy to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.