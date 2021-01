HIAWATHA, Kan. - Ronald Eugene Carron was born April 21, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho, and grew up in White Cloud, Kansas. He passed away Jan. 1, 2021, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. He was 78.

Visitation for Ronald Carron, of Hiawatha, due to bad weather, Changed to Monday from 5 until 7 p.m., at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.