Carroll, Madonna 1937-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Madonna Earlann (Arnold) Carroll, 84, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry.
Survivors include her husband, LeRoy; daughter, LeDonna McIntosh (Chuck); and son, Bryan Carroll (Lynn); five grandchildren, Bren McIntosh Duvall (Pell), Clif McIntosh (Amanda), Lindsey Wood (Robert), Megan Wiederholt (Colby), and Mitch Carroll (Kiera); and seven great-grandchildren, Indigo Duvall, Georgia McIntosh, Adyson and Hensley Wood, Brayden Cully, Jansen Wiederholt, and Lucas Carroll.
Madonna has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Inurnment will be at a later date in High Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at all events.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stanberry First Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
