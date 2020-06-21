Dennis Carroll

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- Dennis Carroll, 70, Riverside, formerly of St. Joseph, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Many remember him as humble, gentle, caring and happy-go lucky; always willing to give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need. He had a generous spirit.

Dennis was a lifelong active committed and devoted, Community of Christ Church member.

Survived by Vickie Thatcher (David).

Cremation.

Condolences may be shared at: meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.