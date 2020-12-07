Carrol, Irene F. 1917-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Irene Fern Carroll was born on Sept. 6, 1917, in Rinard, Iowa to Charles and Cassie (Stephenson) Hogan.

They later moved to Maysville, Missouri, where she graduated from the Maysville High School.

After graduation she moved to Oregon, Missouri, and there met her husband-to-be, Russell Carroll. They married on June 11, 1936. To this union were born two sons and one daughter.

Irene worked in several restaurants in the area and retired from the Oregon school cafeteria after more than 25 years of service.

She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family.

Irene was a member of the Christian Church of Oregon.

Irene passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at a Mound City nursing home.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband (1990); daughter-in-law, Alice Carroll; three sisters, Verna Mae Hogan, Celia (Elvin) Alwes, Erma (Lester) Walker; sister-in-law, Pauline (Kenneth) Hanner; brother-in-law, Lawrence "Tuffy" Carroll; granddaughter, CarlaSu Spencer; grandson, Peter Gladman; great granddaughter, Amanda Resendiz; and great grandson, Gregory Gladman.

Survivors include her children, Charles Carroll of Cuenca, Ecuador, Gary (Nadine) Carroll of Boerne, Texas, and Sandra (Melvin) Gladman of Mound City, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: Friday, December 11, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorials: Holt County Toy Fund or Show-Me Christian Youth Home. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.