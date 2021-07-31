Janice Marie Carriger, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 30, 1957, in St. Joseph, daughter of Violet and Robert Alders. She graduated from Lafayette High School. She married Hubert "Dopie" Carriger. Janice worked at Sherwood Medical and St. Joe Frontier Casino as a custodian.
Janice was our angel on earth. She was the epitome of kindness. She was kind to everyone, whether she knew you or not. Janice enjoyed life's simple pleasures. Her beautiful yard reflected her love of flowers. Working in her yard, having her nails polished, and shopping (she loved her blouses) brought her tremendous joy. However, her family and grandchildren are what she lived for.
Janice was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Alders; mother, Violet Lucille Alders; sister, Carol Baker; brother, Rick Alders.
Survivors include, husband, Hubert "Dopie" Carriger of the home; sons, Shannon and Jason Carriger; sisters, Brenda (Carroll) Bennett, Diana Hays and Betty (Chuck) Davis, brothers, Robert Jr., Danny, Mike and Clyde (Julie) Alders, all of St. Joseph; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Janice Carriger Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
