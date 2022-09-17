Carrigan, Kathryn M. 1944-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. -Kathryn Mae Carrigan, 78, of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her children.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Church, in Atchison, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB and Father Meinrad Miller, OSB officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday, at 10 a.m. followed by visitation with the family at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica for the Dooley Center, and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Kathy was born March 4, 1944, to William and Cecilia (Guetterman) Seuferling, of Wea, Kansas. She graduated from Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic School in Wea and then attended Rockhurst University. Kathy then worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. She loved living right off the Kansas City Plaza, enjoying the Plaza shops, hanging out at the Levee, and entertaining friends. It was one evening after a St. Benedict's College men's basketball game in Kansas City that she was introduced to the love of her life, Pat Carrigan. From that moment, they were inseparable. Before Pat was deployed to Vietnam, they became engaged and she waited for his return. Shortly after his return, they were united in Holy Matrimony on Oct. 11, 1969, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wea. They settled in Atchison and raised three children: Dan, Tim, and Cindy. Kathy not only found joy in her children, but also in gardening and growing beautiful flowers and plants. She was an excellent cook and shared her love with friends and family through hearty meals and baked treats. She loved fishing, attending her family's sporting events, and hosting holidays.
Once her children were older, she began working alongside Pat at Carrigan Lumber Company, in Atchison. Each day, they took their lunch break together for over 30 years. Kathy was the backbone of the family, supporting her husband and children in all their endeavors. While her husband and sons were involved with Legion Baseball, Kathy ran the concession stand to generate additional funds for the baseball program. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and served tirelessly on the International Forest of Friendship committee. She took great pleasure in spending time with her nine grandchildren. She loved attending their school and sporting events, having sleepovers, and making them rice krispie treats. She enjoyed the family house at the Lake of the Ozarks, a retreat where she and Pat could spend quality time with each other and friends and family. She matched Pat's fishing expertise with her own, often catching catfish after dark and bass or crappie right off the dock.
Kathy was a member of several bridge groups over the years where she was a force to be reckoned with at the card table. She enjoyed watching and praying over KU basketball, trips to local casinos, and traveling.
Kathy is survived by her children: son, Dan Carrigan (Susan), of Lake Mills, Wisconsin; son, Tim Carrigan (Casey), of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Cindy Apple (Nathan), of Louisburg, Kansas; grandchildren: Madison Carrigan, Joseph Carrigan, Aidan Carrigan and Liam Carrigan, Kate Carrigan and Vivian Carrigan, Nathan Apple, Erin Apple and Caroline Apple; her sisters, Margaret Grosdidier, of St. Joseph, Doris (Dave) Derkacht, of Longview, Washington; her brothers, Wayne (Marian) Seuferling, of Bucyrus, Kansas, Dale (Marianne) Seuferling, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Ron (Donna) Seuferling of Mission, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Pat Carrigan, just eight short months ago; her parents, William and Cecilia Seuferling; twin infant brothers, and many special aunts and uncles. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Carrigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
