Carrigan, Kathryn M. 1944-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. -Kathryn Mae Carrigan, 78, of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Church, in Atchison, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB and Father Meinrad Miller, OSB officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday, at 10 a.m. followed by visitation with the family at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Carrigan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

