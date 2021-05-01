Cody Manuel Carreon, 17, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday April 26, 2021 unexpectedly in a St. Joseph Hospital. He was born June 5, 2003, in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a Senior at Central High School. He was an amazing one of a kind human being who lit up the room when he entered, he was outgoing, ambitious and was a rebel, who loved to have fun, and he had a very bright future ahead of him.

Cody is survived by father, Delfino Carreon, St. Joseph; mother, Lisa Randall, Raytown, Missouri; twin brother, Sonny Carreon; brothers, Kevin Carreon, Darrius Randall, and Jayel Randall; sisters, Angelina Randall, Lisa Carreon, Jessica Carreon, and Liz Carreon; maternal grandmother, Marilyn (Dan) Gilpin, Lake of the Ozarks.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial services following at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Mike Flowers officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Cody Carreon memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.