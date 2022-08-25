Scott Andrew Carrel, 60, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Aug. 21, 2022.
He was born Aug. 20, 1962, in Cameron, to Kenneth and Margarete Sue (Buck) Carrel.
Scott graduated from Cameron High School in 1981 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Business Administration from Sam Houston State University in 1991. He worked for the Social Security Administration as a service representative in Warrensburg, Missouri, until retiring in 1997.
When Scott was six years old his life was changed when he was hit by a car. Whether because of, or in spite of his injuries, Scott's sense of humor, deep love of his family and friends, and his passion for music, Mizzou football, Chiefs, and Royals was released. He had deep thoughts on many subjects and stood firm on his beliefs. Scott's faith was a foundation throughout his life. Scott's service dogs, Callie and then Gatsby, provided him with comfort and a sense of worth.
Scott is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Carrel; maternal grandparents, Fred and Anna Laura Buck; paternal grandmother, Bessie Carrel; and stepfather, Jerry Zimmerman.
Survivors: mother, Margarete Sue Zimmerman, Cameron; sister, Stephanie (Steve) Williams, Cameron; brother, Stephen (Donna) Carrel, Tucson, Arizona; stepbrother, Jim (Crissy) Zimmerman, Platte City, Missouri; stepsister, Jami Zimmerman, Blue Springs, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Thomas (Cassy) Williams, Holly (Craig) Leach, Gage Zimmerman, Taylor Zimmerman, and Keely (JP) Jacks; seven great-nieces and nephews; good friend and caregiver, Lynn Winfrey Schulte; cousin and caregiver, David Vandever.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with visitation at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Private inurnment following the service in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron.
At Scott's request, memorials may be given to the Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund in his memory.
Fly high Scott, it is all good with the world. Keep on smilin'
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
