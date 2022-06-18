Charlotte Dee Carr, 78, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1943, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Doris and Leo Testerman. She married Larry Carr on Sept. 19, 1980, in St. Joseph. She loved her family and spending time with them.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Harold and Buzzy Testerman, Sharon Darby and Carroll Testerman.
Survivors include, husband, Larry Carr of the home; children, Teresa Vanderpool of St Joseph, John Blizzard of St. Joseph and Carrie Gallagher of Marshall, Missouri; sister, Brenda Pike; brother, Craig Testerman; grandchildren, Shawnee Moore, Levi Johnson, Chasity Micheals, Mandy Blizzard, Skylar Vanderpool, Zoey Evans and Brandy Gallagher; great-grandchildren, Callie, Millie, Clara Belle, Braxton, Serenity, Braelynn, Brinley, Harbor and Baylor,.
Mrs. Carr has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Castle Bridge Event Center.
Memorials are requested to the Charlotte Carr Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.