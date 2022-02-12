IVY BEND, Mo. - Sonja Olivia Carpenter, 81, Ivy Bend, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
She was born July 8, 1940, in St. Joseph, to John and Hazel (Mayer) Shafer.
Sonja was a member of Odd Fellows and The Rebekahs, American War Dads and Auxiliary. She retired from Mead after 25 years, then later volunteered at the Food Pantry and Youth Center in Ivy Bend, Missouri.
Sonja enjoyed getting her nails done, garage sales, bowling, playing pool and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by: her sons, Ralph Vickers, Jr., David Dowell; great-grandson, Johnny L. Nattier; parents; and brother, Jack Shafer.
She is survived by: children: Vereanna Stocking, Philip Vickers (Sandra), Keith Vickers; grandchildren: Jason, Kristal, Tiffany (Pete), Philip, Jr. (Ashley), Amy, Gary, Rebekah; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Sandra Wolfgang, Anita Horn (Steve), J.P. Shafer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
