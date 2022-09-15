Robert C. "Bob" Carpenter, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, while visiting Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
On June 27, 1957, Bob was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert and Claire (Carlson) Carpenter. He attended Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, where he honed his skills on the green as a member of the golf team. After graduation, he became a CPA and spent time in various finance and accounting positions.
Bob married Susan Lynn Crawford on Oct. 21, 1995. She survives of the home.
As a dedicated professional, he spent the last 18 years as Chief Financial Officer for Tahoe Partners, LLC. Bob was also an avid golfer who enjoyed his time on the course, was a member of the St. Joseph Country Club, and the KC Cup Team. Bob's church family was The Rock of KC, and he served as past president of the Mid-Buchanan School Board.
Bob's greatest love was his family, reflected in the way he ordered his life. He possessed a giving nature, committing his time to repeated trips to serve the people of Mexico, and always putting others first. He was known for his disciplined approach to keeping his lawn as pristine as a golf course, his wide smile, and his bigger laugh, gracious to the end.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Matthew and Ryan Carpenter; mother, Claire Carpenter; siblings, Lisa French (Bill), Cindy Pike (Bryon), and Debbie Kozlowski; Susan's mother and siblings and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11 a.m. Friday, Central Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Casas por Cristo, Sisters of Solace or Pivotal Point.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.