Carpenter M.D., Wallace 1925-2020

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Wallace Carpenter, M.D., 94, formerly Bolckow, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, John Wesley and Blanche Marie (Wallace) Carpenter; son, Bobby Smith; brothers, J.R. Carpenter, Dr. Sam Carpenter.
Survivors: wife, Dianna Carpenter, Rock Port; children, James W. (Mary) Carpenter, Edwards, Missouri, George W. (Diane) Carpenter, Carrollton, Missouri, Charles R. (Janice) Carpenter, Rock Port, Carol Susan (Dr. Gary) Allen, Columbia, Missouri, Marieann Carpenter, Omaha, Nebraska, Kera Carpenter, Washington, D.C., Dr. Martin (Shelly) Carpenter, Iowa City, Iowa; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren; sister, Laura M. Bowen, St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Rock Port Blue Jay Football Stadium, Rock Port, Missouri.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday at the stadium, prior to the service. Those attending the visitation/funeral are required to wear masks.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: 2 p.m., Friday, Bolckow Cemetery, Bolckow.
In lieu of flowers memorials to United Methodist Church, Rock Port or Christ United Methodist Church, Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
