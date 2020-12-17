LIBERTY MO. - George Edward Carpenter, 77, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on Dec. 12th, 2020.

Public family visitation will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18th.

A Private family service will be conducted at 11 a.m.

The service can be viewed via Live Stream on Mr. Carpenter's obituary page at www.heatonbowmansmith.com

Everyone is welcome to the graveside committal service at noon, at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KC Pet Project at KCCAC. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.